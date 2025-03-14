Kancha Gachibowli land development won’t impact lakes, rocks: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: An official press release by the state government clarified that the development of 400 acres of government land in Kancha Gachibowli, next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), will not disturb nearby lakes or rocks.

It said that with the consent of the Registrar of UoH, survey work was conducted on July 19, 2024, in the presence of UoH officials—i.e., Dy Registrar, University Engineer and Executive Engineer—and Revenue Authorities—i.e., RI and mandal surveyor—and the boundaries were fixed.

‘Not encroaching upon uoh land’