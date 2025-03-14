Kancha Gachibowli land development won’t impact lakes, rocks: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: An official press release by the state government clarified that the development of 400 acres of government land in Kancha Gachibowli, next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), will not disturb nearby lakes or rocks.
It said that with the consent of the Registrar of UoH, survey work was conducted on July 19, 2024, in the presence of UoH officials—i.e., Dy Registrar, University Engineer and Executive Engineer—and Revenue Authorities—i.e., RI and mandal surveyor—and the boundaries were fixed.
‘Not encroaching upon uoh land’
Unlike the false claims made in certain media reports, Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake are not part of the land parcel being developed by TGIIC.
Based on the survey observations on the ground, TGIIC has prepared a layout, duly preserving rock formations, including Mushroom Rock, as green spaces within the layout. Furthermore, as part of the master plan, a detailed Environmental Management Plan (EMP) is also being prepared.
TGIIC has neither encroached upon UoH land nor disturbed the existing water bodies (lakes) or rock formations in the land parcel.
TGIIC has issued an RFP for the selection of a transaction advisory for the optimisation of the master plan for the integrated development of the land and providing assistance for the auction, as was done in the past for the development of similar projects.
The project aligns with the government’s priority to develop world-class IT infrastructure, improve connectivity, and create sustainable urban spaces.