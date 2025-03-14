MLAs humiliating Speaker is unprecedented: Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he had never witnessed any MLA insulting the Speaker during his decades-old political career.

In an informal chat with reporters in the lobbies of the State Legislative Assembly, Uttam condemned the comments made by Jagadish Reddy against the Speaker.

The minister said that it was wrong on the part of the BRS member to make such remarks against the Speaker. “Due respect should be given to the chair. But Jagadish Reddy attempted to lower the dignity of the Speaker by making such sarcastic comments,” he said.

“The BRS members are not giving respect to the Speaker’s chair. It is certainly not right to insult a Dalit who occupies the Speaker’s chair. There is no place for such statements in democracy,” the minister said and added that the government was contemplating how to go forward with regard to remarks made by Jagadish.

Referring to a previous instance of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath being expelled from the House, he recalled that the then BRS government expelled Congress legislators, holding them accountable for the incident that occurred during the Governor’s address.

He also noted that a TMC MP was suspended over unruly conduct during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and demanded that similar action be taken against Jagadish.