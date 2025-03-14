Neglect your duty at own peril: TPCC chief Mahesh Goud to officials

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government is being blamed for the highhanded behaviour of several officials from MROs to IAS officers, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday warned the bureaucrats that they will face action if they fail to discharge their duties “without any deviation”.

“The Congress government would not hesitate to initiate action against any officer if they neglect their duties,” he said.

Speaking to the media, along with party’s newly elected MLCs Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar and Kethavath Shankar Naik, the TPCC chief slammed BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for taking an inconsistent stand on different issues.

“Kavitha has no right to speak on behalf of BCs. She failed to respond when there was no women representation in KCRs’ Cabinet,” he said.

Referring to the issue of delimitation of constituencies, he said that the state Congress leaders will attend the southern states meeting in the best interest of Telangana. He also said that his party would launch an agitation over the issue.