Panel formed to study three-language formula: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday disclosed that he has constituted a committee with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former minister K Jana Reddy on the “three-language formula” in the National Education Policy.

He said that the committee will be inviting Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to a meeting. Revanth made it clear that Telangana will disclose its stand regarding the DMK meeting on the language formula and delimitation after taking all opinions.

In an informal interaction with reporters in Delhi, Revanth asserted that he has healthy relations with the Gandhi family and does not need to prove this by taking photos with them.

The chief minister pointed out that those who were not given tickets in the Assembly elections were now being given nominated posts, as promised by the party. “As part of that promise, the party has sent Vijayashanti, Shankar Naik and Addanki Dayakar to the Legislative Council,” he added. He said: “I have given corporation chairperson posts to 37 persons. Most of them are those who have worked in the party’s frontal organisations.”

Revanth accused the BJP state president of not cooperating with him for the state’s development. Recalling that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman played a key role in sanctioning a Metro project to Chennai, he said that Kishan was not making any such efforts to bring projects to the state.

He alleged that while institutions like the World Bank were ready to extend loans for the Musi Riverfront Development and Metro projects, the Union government was not granting approvals.