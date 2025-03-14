Residents allege water contamination due to dumpyard in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Residents near Chandanapally, located close to the Nalgonda district headquarters, are raising concerns over the contamination of drinking water due to waste from the local dumping yard. The waste is reportedly flowing into the Udayasamudram reservoir, which supplies drinking water to several villages in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.
Additionally, the burning of garbage at the dumping yard is causing thick smoke, severely affecting residents in three nearby villages. Villagers are experiencing respiratory issues and allergies due to the pollution. The affected areas include Chandanapally, with a population of 3,500, Khajiramaram with 2,500 people and Sheshamma Gudem with around 800 residents.
The Nalgonda Municipality, which consists of 48 wards and a population of approximately 2.5 lakh, collects around 90 metric tonnes of wet and dry waste daily. This waste is transported using 48 tractors and 52 autos to the Chandanapally dumping yard. The collected waste is segregated and either incinerated using an electric unit or burned in open heaps.
This open burning results in thick smoke that reduces visibility on nearby Mahabubabad to Renigunta National Highway roads leading to frequent accidents. Villagers report that not only humans but also animals are suffering due to the air pollution. Farmers in the area have observed a decline in crop yield due to black dust settling on their fields.
R Shivaiah, a resident of Khajiramaram, stated, “Earlier, we used to sit outside at night, but now, due to the smoke and bad odour from the dumping yard, we are forced to stay indoors.”
The dumping yard is located just 100 metres away from the Udayasamudram reservoir, which supplies drinking water to hundreds of villages in Nalgonda and Mothkur and Addagudur mandals of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
According to former MPTC and CPM district leader Paladugu Nagarjuna, stray animals like dogs, crows and kites are dropping waste from the dumping yard into the reservoir, contaminating the water supply. He also mentioned that strong winds occasionally blow garbage directly into the reservoir. Despite repeated complaints, municipal authorities have taken no action.
Additionally, he alleged that stray dogs captured in the Nalgonda municipality are being released at the dumping yard, increasing the risk of attacks on passersby. Recently, an elderly woman, Dasari Muthamma (60), from Chandanapally, died due to a stray dog attack.
Municipal commissioner’s response and public outrage
When questioned about the issue, Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner Sayyad Musab Ahmad denied that waste was being burned at the dumping yard. He attributed the smoke to individuals discarding cigarette butts or firecrackers landing in the garbage during wedding celebrations. However, he assured that efforts were being made to relocate the dumping yard to a different location.
Local residents strongly opposed the commissioner’s statement, calling it false. They argued that the dumping yard, spread across 24 acres, receives 90 metric tonnes of waste daily and if the garbage was not burned, the site would have already reached full capacity.
Residents are demanding immediate relocation of the dumping yard to prevent further health hazards and environmental damage.