Residents allege water contamination due to dumpyard in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Residents near Chandanapally, located close to the Nalgonda district headquarters, are raising concerns over the contamination of drinking water due to waste from the local dumping yard. The waste is reportedly flowing into the Udayasamudram reservoir, which supplies drinking water to several villages in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Additionally, the burning of garbage at the dumping yard is causing thick smoke, severely affecting residents in three nearby villages. Villagers are experiencing respiratory issues and allergies due to the pollution. The affected areas include Chandanapally, with a population of 3,500, Khajiramaram with 2,500 people and Sheshamma Gudem with around 800 residents.

The Nalgonda Municipality, which consists of 48 wards and a population of approximately 2.5 lakh, collects around 90 metric tonnes of wet and dry waste daily. This waste is transported using 48 tractors and 52 autos to the Chandanapally dumping yard. The collected waste is segregated and either incinerated using an electric unit or burned in open heaps.

This open burning results in thick smoke that reduces visibility on nearby Mahabubabad to Renigunta National Highway roads leading to frequent accidents. Villagers report that not only humans but also animals are suffering due to the air pollution. Farmers in the area have observed a decline in crop yield due to black dust settling on their fields.

R Shivaiah, a resident of Khajiramaram, stated, “Earlier, we used to sit outside at night, but now, due to the smoke and bad odour from the dumping yard, we are forced to stay indoors.”