Telangana : Raja Singh stirs hornet’s nest with accusations against BJP MLAs, MPs

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh has once again stirred a controversy with his sharp criticism of the party’s MPs, MLAs and senior leaders.
In a media statement, Singh alleged that certain BJP leaders have been holding secret meetings with the chief minister, regardless of which party is in power.
He questioned how the BJP could ever hope to form a government in Telangana if such covert interactions continue.
The legislator from Goshamahal constituency urged the party’s central leadership to take immediate notice of these developments.
Raja Singh emphasised that the establishment of a BJP government in Telangana is essential for the safety and security of Hindus in the state. He argued that for the party to succeed, it must remove old and ineffective leaders from its ranks.
Singh called on the BJP high command to address this issue seriously, stating that the party’s future in Telangana depends on such decisive action.
‘Hindering party’s growth’
The MLA further claimed that many individuals within the BJP treat the party as their personal property, hindering its growth. He asserted that retiring such figures is crucial for the BJP to improve its prospects in Telangana. He added that his views are shared by several senior leaders and party workers, who also believe that a leadership overhaul is necessary.
Known for his strong stance on Hindu ideological issues, Singh has previously criticised the party’s leadership structure in Telangana. He pointed out that the BJP in the state is dominated by a single caste, pointing out that both BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and state president G Kishan Reddy belong to the same community.
Reports suggest that the BJP’s national leadership is re-evaluating its strategy in Telangana in the wake of these allegations.
SC, ST representation
Singh also stressed the importance of providing fair representation to SC, ST and minority communities within the party to effectively compete with the Congress and BRS in Telangana.
He warned that the BJP’s prospects in the state could be severely damaged if its leaders continue to engage in secret meetings with ministers in the state government.
The MLA called for the removal of longstanding, ineffective leaders from the state party leadership, claiming that their presence is detrimental to the BJP’s growth.
He also alleged that some BJP leaders have been in touch with the Congress since it came to power in Telangana. Singh stated that he plans to report these issues to the BJP’s national leadership soon.