Telangana : Raja Singh stirs hornet’s nest with accusations against BJP MLAs, MPs

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh has once again stirred a controversy with his sharp criticism of the party’s MPs, MLAs and senior leaders.

In a media statement, Singh alleged that certain BJP leaders have been holding secret meetings with the chief minister, regardless of which party is in power.

He questioned how the BJP could ever hope to form a government in Telangana if such covert interactions continue.

The legislator from Goshamahal constituency urged the party’s central leadership to take immediate notice of these developments.

Raja Singh emphasised that the establishment of a BJP government in Telangana is essential for the safety and security of Hindus in the state. He argued that for the party to succeed, it must remove old and ineffective leaders from its ranks.

Singh called on the BJP high command to address this issue seriously, stating that the party’s future in Telangana depends on such decisive action.

‘Hindering party’s growth’

The MLA further claimed that many individuals within the BJP treat the party as their personal property, hindering its growth. He asserted that retiring such figures is crucial for the BJP to improve its prospects in Telangana. He added that his views are shared by several senior leaders and party workers, who also believe that a leadership overhaul is necessary.