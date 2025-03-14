TGSPDCL ramps up power infra to tackle summer demand; HYDRAA chief inspects land encroachments

HYDERABAD: TGSPDCL Managing Director (MD) Musharraf Faruqui reviewed the summer action plan works undertaken in the Habsiguda, Medchal and Sangareddy circles of the Medchal zone on Thursday.

Electricity demand in the Medchal and Habsiguda circles has been rising by 25-30% annually. Due to the lack of necessary improvements in the power distribution system to accommodate this growing demand, areas such as Medchal, Bowrampet, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Miyapur, Patancheru and Mayuri Nagar faced supply issues last summer.

A comprehensive technical survey was conducted at the field level. Large-scale development works followed, under which 62 additional power transformers, 1,081 distribution transformers, 243 11 kV feeders and 37 33 kV feeders were installed at existing substations. Another 15 33/11 kV substations are being set up in the zone, Faruqui said.

Infra projects unveiled

During his visit, Faruqui inaugurated 12.5 MVA power transformers installed at the Sai Nagar 33/11 kV substation in Habsiguda, the Veerareddy Colony 11 kV feeder and the SBR Colony feeder. He also unveiled the 33 kV Pragathi Nagar feeder at the 132 kV Bowrampet substation, along with power transformers installed at the Shamshiguda and Osman Sagar substations.

Ranganath inspects encroached government land in Tirumalagiri

Taking cognisance of complaints of encroachment of government lands, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an inspection in Tirumalagiri, Alwal mandal, on Thursday. Although the General Land Records register this large parcel of land as belonging to the state government, private individuals are claiming ownership. The commissioner told officials to ensure that no construction is permitted in over 100 acres of land within the Secunderabad Cantonment area. Ranganath also inspected the area surrounding the Lingam Tank nala in Dundigal village, Gandimaisamma mandal.