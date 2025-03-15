Centre collects Rs 2.34 lakh crore from Telangana, releases Rs 90k crore

HYDERABAD: While the Union government has collected Rs 2,34,469.77 crore in direct taxes and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) from 2019-20 to 2023-24 from Telangana, it has released Rs 90,809.94 crore to the state during the same period.

According to details submitted by the Finance Ministry to Parliament, in 2019-20, Telangana contributed Rs 23,452.15 crore to the central exchequer in the form of direct taxes and CGST. In return, the state government received Rs 15,987.59 crore under tax devolution.

Similarly, Telangana contributed Rs 24,675.64 crore in 2020-21 and received Rs 12,691.62 crore; in 2021-22, the state contributed Rs 38,115 crore and received Rs 18,720.54 crore; in 2022-23, it contributed Rs 48,275.12 crore and received Rs 19,668.15 crore while in 2023-24, Telangana contributed Rs 99,951.86 crore to the Centre and received only Rs 23,742.04 crore.