Congress, BRS joining hands with DMK to counter BJP’s growing influence: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman accused the DMK of attempting to provoke regional sentiment by alleging a reduction of Lok Sabha seats in South India during the delimitation process.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Laxman claimed that the DMK was deliberately trying to blame the Union government and the BJP, asserting that there was no truth in the allegations.

He alleged that the Congress and the BRS had joined hands with the DMK in an attempt to counter the BJP’s growing influence in South India. Laxman claimed the BJP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the party’s presence in Puducherry and its position as the main opposition in Karnataka indicate that the saffron party is strengthening its foothold in the region.