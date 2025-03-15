Congress, BRS joining hands with DMK to counter BJP’s growing influence: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman accused the DMK of attempting to provoke regional sentiment by alleging a reduction of Lok Sabha seats in South India during the delimitation process.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Laxman claimed that the DMK was deliberately trying to blame the Union government and the BJP, asserting that there was no truth in the allegations.
He alleged that the Congress and the BRS had joined hands with the DMK in an attempt to counter the BJP’s growing influence in South India. Laxman claimed the BJP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, the party’s presence in Puducherry and its position as the main opposition in Karnataka indicate that the saffron party is strengthening its foothold in the region.
Laxman also criticised the Congress government in Telangana and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He demanded an all-party meeting to discuss promises made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections. The BJP MP questioned the BRS decision to attend the meeting called by DMK supremo MK Stalin despite its rivalry with the Congress.
Laxman stated that the delimitation process would be conducted as per constitutional provisions and that seats reserved for SCs and STs would increase. He also stressed that women would receive 33% reservation in the legislature and accused the Congress of making misleading statements linking delimitation to the census.
Referring to the BJP’s victory in the recent Graduates MLC election, Laxman claimed that the Congress was losing ground and that people saw the BJP as the only viable alternative for development.
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka BJP co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy also accused the DMK of politically influencing opposition chief ministers and regional parties. He alleged that the DMK was using issues such as language policy and delimitation to divert attention from corruption charges, ministerial arrests, and administrative failures.