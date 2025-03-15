IMD issues heatwave warning for nine districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a heatwave warning for Telangana due to a surge in temperatures. Nine districts — Adilabad, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli — have been issued a yellow warning by the IMD for the heatwave conditions in isolated pockets.

The IMD further said that the maximum temperatures will increase by two to four degrees during the next three-days and dry weather will continue to prevail over the state for the next seven days. The maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 41–440 Celsius.

As of Friday, as many as 18 districts recorded above 400 Celsius maximum temperatures, with the highest being 40.60 Celsius in Adilabad.

A maximum temperature of 39.20 Celsius was recorded in Kapra, Hyderabad. Hot conditions are likely to continue in the evening hours as the mercury levels continue to soar in the city.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy sky. Misty or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours, whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 390 Celsius and 240 Celsius respectively. Surface winds are likely to be South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 4–6 kmph.