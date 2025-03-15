KTR accuses CM Revanth Reddy of holding secret meetings with BJP

“The Congress has a history of creating divisions among people for its political survival, and this is yet another example.”

The BRS leader also pointed out that BJP MLA Raja Singh’s recent statements had exposed Revanth’s alleged backdoor dealings with the BJP. “The CM pretends to fight BJP in public while secretly colluding with them. This is exactly what Congress politics is all about,” he added.

Police complaints against CM

Meanwhile, BRS leaders lodged police complaints against the chief minister for his remarks against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

MLA KP Vivekanand lodged a complaint with Petbasheerabad police and Dasoju Sravan and others filed a complaint with Film Nagar police. They said that Revanth’s “mortuary” remark was rising doubts if there was any conspiracy to harm the former chief minister.