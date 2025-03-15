KTR accuses CM Revanth Reddy of holding secret meetings with BJP

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly holding secret meetings with BJP leaders to safeguard his position.
Taking to social media platform X, Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in “backdoor politics” while publicly pretending to oppose the BJP. “Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about BJP infiltrators in Congress. Does he have the courage to act against his own CM, who is striking secret deals with the BJP?” he asked.
“It is shameful that a Congress CM is holding secret meetings with BJP leaders. Telangana has never seen such treacherous politics,” he remarked.
“The Congress has a history of creating divisions among people for its political survival, and this is yet another example.”
The BRS leader also pointed out that BJP MLA Raja Singh’s recent statements had exposed Revanth’s alleged backdoor dealings with the BJP. “The CM pretends to fight BJP in public while secretly colluding with them. This is exactly what Congress politics is all about,” he added.
Police complaints against CM
Meanwhile, BRS leaders lodged police complaints against the chief minister for his remarks against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.
MLA KP Vivekanand lodged a complaint with Petbasheerabad police and Dasoju Sravan and others filed a complaint with Film Nagar police. They said that Revanth’s “mortuary” remark was rising doubts if there was any conspiracy to harm the former chief minister.