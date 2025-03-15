Northern part of Telangana RRR faces delays due to pending Centre approvals

HYDERABAD: Commencement of construction of the northern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) is likely to be delayed further as several clearances are yet to be received. Though the state government planned to lay the foundation stone for the construction in October, 2024, there has been delay due to various hurdles.

As the project, declared a national highway, involves huge investment, it requires the Union Cabinet approval. The construction will begin only after its approval. As this project is proposed to be executed in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, approvals from the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) is needed to pave way for signing of a Financial Tripartite Agreement among the parties concerned.

Recently, the project has received forest clearance, but environmental clearance is pending with the Centre. The state government is regularly pursuing with the Union government for expediting the process. Officials said that they have provided necessary details to the queries raised by the central government for granting environmental clearances.

Though the National Highways Authority of India invited bids for five packages on December 27, 2024 for Rs 7,100 crore, the deadline was extended from February 14, 2025 to March 20, 2025 as project approval has not yet been received.

The proposed length of northern part of the RRR is 161.5 km and land required for the project is 1,920.65 hectares. Of them 88 per cent, i.e. 1,686 hectares of land has been already acquired. For the remaining 12 per cent of the land acquisition the state government has expedited the process. Officials said due to cases in courts the land acquisition is being delayed. The compensation is yet to be paid for acquired land.