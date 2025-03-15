Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleges security concerns behind KCR’s isolation

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made serious allegations against his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), during his speech in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister claimed that KCR faces threats from within his own family, which has led to the former Chief Minister’s decision to live under tight police security and distance himself from family members.

The Chief Minister made these comments in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address. A Revanth Reddy also criticised KCR for his absence from legislative proceedings.

He noted that KCR, now the Leader of the Opposition, had only attended the assembly twice in the past 15 months, despite drawing an annual salary of Rs 57,84,144.

Reddy’s remarks were in response to allegations made by the opposition. He stated that he would have answered any concerns raised by KCR if the former Chief Minister had been present in the assembly, suggesting that the absence reflected poorly on his commitment to legislative duties.