Telangana HC stays government order to resume Bhoodan land

HYDERABAD: Justice C Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has stayed an order passed by the state government declaring certain Bhoodan lands and resuming those citing alleged violation of the Telangana Bhoodan and Gramdan Act, 1965.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by EIPL Constructions, represented by its managing partner K Sridhar Reddy, challenging an order dated February 28, 2025, issued by the competent authority of Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board and the principal secretary, Revenue department.

The petitioner contended that the government had earlier allowed several transactions involving these lands but was now seeking to reclaim them.

The Act aims to regulate the allocation and management of land donated for the welfare of landless people. Under Section 18, a grantee of such land has the right to donate it to the gram sabha, which, under Section 20, can manage and allot the land to village residents for cultivation. Furthermore, Sub-Section (2) of Section 22 restricts the transferability of allotted land, restricting it to inheritance only.

Pending further orders, the high court ordered that the status quo regarding the subject property be maintained. The case has been scheduled for further hearing along with a pending case on March 27, 2025, by which time the state government is expected to file its counter affidavit.