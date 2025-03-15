TGPSC announces Group-III results

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday announced the Group III results for the written examination conducted on November 17 and 18 for filling 1,388 vacancies in various government departments. While a total of 5,36,400 candidates applied for the examination, 2,67,921 appeared for the written test.

The Commission said that the General Ranking List (GRL) was uploaded on its official website, which the candidates can access from March 14 to April 12.

Candidates can download/view their OMR sheets from individual logins by entering their TGPSC ID, hall ticket number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number on the Commission’s website.

No further objections will be entertained on the final key, the Commission said.

“Based on the GRL, the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification. Such, candidates would be informed individually and also through TGPSC website.

Hence, candidates are advised to keep all the required original certificates and documents ready,” Commission said.In case of any technical issues candidates can contact TGPSC helpdesk nos:040-23542185 or 040-23542187 or email to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.