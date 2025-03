NIZAMABAD: Alakunta Sampath, who was arrested by cybercrime police on March 4, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad.

The news prompted allegations from his relatives that the 31-year-old was a victim of custodial torture. However, the police made it clear that Sampath was shifted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and pain in his left hand, where he passed away during treatment.

Police registered a case and handed the body after postmortem to his family, who claimed that there were signs of injuries from police beatings. Sampath was arrested on March 4 based on a complaint filed by Gulf job fraud victims.

Sampath’s ‘victims’ were forced into cyber slavery

Sampath, a native of Aathargaon village in Peddapalli district, was accused of luring unemployed rural youth to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, where they were forced into cyber slavery.

He was arrested on March 4 and was taken into custody again on March 12 through a court order for further investigation.

During interrogation, Sampath confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had two mobile phones in his office. His statement was also recorded.

On Thursday, Cybercrime sleuths took him to his office, Sri Rama Manpower Consultancy, in Jagtial, where they recovered the phones and recorded his statement again. He was brought back to Nizamabad Cybercrime police station at around 9:45 pm.

Later that night, Sampath complained of fatigue and pain in his left hand. He was rushed to the GGH, where doctors began treatment. At 10:49 pm, he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. Despite CPR being administered, he died due to a cardiac arrest.