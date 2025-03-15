Union Minister Kishan should lead South India in its fight for justice: MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday opined that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should lead South India in its fight for justice in the coming delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Kiran Kumar demanded that Kishan invite all political parties from South India to an all-party meeting and thereby prove his commitment to the region.

Kiran Kumar pointed out that if delimitation was to be carried out on the basis of population as per the Union government’s plans, North India would see a sharp increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats. In contrast, South India, which has followed population control measures, would lose out. He alleged that the BJP aimed to increase seats in regions where it was strong so that it benefits politically and retains power.