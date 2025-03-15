Union Minister Kishan should lead South India in its fight for justice: MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday opined that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should lead South India in its fight for justice in the coming delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.
Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Kiran Kumar demanded that Kishan invite all political parties from South India to an all-party meeting and thereby prove his commitment to the region.
Kiran Kumar pointed out that if delimitation was to be carried out on the basis of population as per the Union government’s plans, North India would see a sharp increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats. In contrast, South India, which has followed population control measures, would lose out. He alleged that the BJP aimed to increase seats in regions where it was strong so that it benefits politically and retains power.
Kiran Kumar also demanded to know why Kishan and other BJP MPs failed to get additional funds for Telangana. “They are trying to blame the Congress for the Centre not releasing the funds due to Telangana, let alone allocating additional funds. The people are aware of their failures, and would teach BJP a lesson,” the MP stated.
Kiran Kumar criticised BJLP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy who advised the Congress to quit if it was not possible for the party to run the government. “The BJLP leader doesn’t know much about the BJP because he only recently joined the saffron party. He does not know that the BJP derailed India’s economy and went back on all its election promises during the past 11 years. Where is the Rs 15 lakh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to deposit in the bank accounts of every citizen? Why does Maheshwar Reddy not ask about that promise? What about the two crore jobs per year that Modi promised?” the Congress MP questioned. Reacting to BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy’s suspension, Kiran Kumar commented: “BRS leaders are worried about who will mix soda with their whisky now.”
He also questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao over the pink party’s promise to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state.