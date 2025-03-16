BRS MLA Harish blames Telangana Congress for Andhra Pradesh drawing excess Krishna water

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government diverted Krishna waters after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In an informal interaction with reporters at the Assembly, Harish held the Congress responsible for the injustice to Telangana in sharing Krishna waters. “When the Congress was in power in undivided Andhra Pradesh, it did not construct projects in Telangana.

Due to this, after the formation of Telangana, the Union government, on an interim basis, allocated only 299 tmcft, out of the 811 tmcft available in the Krishna, to Telangana. Due to the negligence of the Congress, Telangana has been losing its due share of Krishna water,” the former minister alleged.

He further alleged that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, while Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy opposed the Pothireddypadu project, Uttam remained silent as he was eyeing posts and positions.

Harish accused the Telangana government of not restraining the AP government from constructing projects. He said that the previous government secured stay orders from courts on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme.

“The Congress government is cooperating with the AP government to withdraw excess water from Krishna. Uttam has betrayed the people of Telangana. Due to the negligence of Uttam Kumar Reddy, crops are withering in the state,” Harish alleged.