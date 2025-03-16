BRS surrendered Krishna river water rights to Andhra Pradesh: Telangana minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Emphasising his deep connection to the Krishna river as a seven-time legislator from the Krishna Basin, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday stated that the state government has ensured the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) curtails Andhra Pradesh’s excessive use of Krishna waters.

He criticised the previous BRS government for not challenging the unfair water allocation, accusing it of settling for 299 tmcft while allowing AP to withdraw 512 tmcft for a decade.

Intervening in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly, Uttam accused the BRS regime of surrendering Telangana’s water rights to AP and failing to prevent illegal withdrawals. He urged BRS leaders to avoid criticism for the sake of opposition.

The minister also held the previous government responsible for enabling Andhra Pradesh to proceed with tenders for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) by delaying the Apex Council meeting, which could have challenged the project.

“Despite blatant violations, the BRS government remained passive, failing to approach the Supreme Court or KWDT-II (Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal) to contest AP’s illegal withdrawals,” Uttam alleged. He added that the Congress government is now taking corrective measures, including installing telemetry instruments at Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam dams to monitor water levels and prevent unauthorised diversions by AP.

Drawing from his personal experience as a six-time MLA and former MP representing the Krishna Basin, Uttam reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Telangana’s water rights. “Unlike the previous government, we have reopened the Krishna water dispute and will fight to secure justice for Telangana,” he asserted.