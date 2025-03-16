City Union Bank joins hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to blend banking services with the excitement of cricket, the City Union Bank (CUB) has teamed up with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their exclusive banking partner.

Through this partnership, CUB will offer customized savings accounts, loans and co-branded credit cards for SRH fans, players and staff. Cardholders can enjoy special rewards, discounts on SRH merchandise and exclusive fan experiences.

Additionally, CUB customers will receive exclusive offers on SRH jerseys, caps and memorabilia. The bank will also enhance digital banking experiences with seamless mobile banking, contactless payments and instant access to SRH promotions, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their exclusive banking partner. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with more than just financial services. Through this partnership, we aim to bring fans closer to the game they love and offer enhanced banking experiences,” said N Kamakodi, managing director, CUB.