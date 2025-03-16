Don’t use misinformation, seek votes based on governance: Union minister Kishan to TN CM Stalin

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy clarified that the Central government is not imposing Hindi on anyone. He dismissed allegations of Hindi imposition as false propaganda. He pointed out that Tamil films are dubbed into Hindi and generate significant revenue, emphasising that the three-language policy is not new to the country.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, Kishan asserted that people are free to pursue education in any language of their choice. He stressed that dividing the country based on language differences is inappropriate and harmful.

Regarding constituency delimitation, he criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, challenging him to seek votes based on his governance rather than spreading misinformation about language and delimitation. He dismissed claims that southern states would lose seats due to delimitation as baseless.

The Union minister also criticised leaders making provocative statements against the Union government on delimitation, stating that they lack proper knowledge of the subject.

He asserted that people in the southern states are aware of the political tactics of these parties. He reaffirmed that the delimitation process will follow the existing framework and that no new guidelines have been prepared for the census yet.

He further highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Union government has provided higher education in regional and state languages.