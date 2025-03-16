EAC seeks report on Rayalaseema lift irrigaton scheme from Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) has recommended that the Andhra Pradesh government submit a comprehensive report detailing the restoration efforts for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS). The report must include photographic evidence, restoration methods and a timeline of activities.

This recommendation follows a case brought before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Govinolla Srinivas vs Union of India.

According to a statement from the office of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the EAC’s 25th meeting, held virtually on February 27, discussed the issue and agreed with the concerns raised by Telangana.

During the meeting, it was suggested that the project proponent submit an affidavit with the Environmental Clearance (EC) application.

This affidavit, to be authorised by a competent authority, must confirm that no work has been carried out beyond the preparation of the Detailed Project Report.

Authorities have been warned that any false or misleading information could result in legal action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.