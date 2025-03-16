Ethics Committee to be formed by end of Budget session: Telangana legislative affairs minister Sridhar

Telangana

Sridhar Babu stated that after reviewing Assembly records, they found the BRS MLA’s tone, tenor and expressions to be highly objectionable.
Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu speaks during the Assembly session.File Photo | Express
HYDERABAD: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that an Ethics Committee, responsible for overseeing the ethical conduct of members and examining cases of misconduct, will be appointed by the end of the ongoing Budget session.

He made these remarks in the context of suspension of BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy for the remainder of the session for allegedly disrespecting Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in the Assembly lobbies, Sridhar Babu stated that after reviewing Assembly records, they found the BRS MLA’s tone, tenor and expressions to be highly objectionable, which prompted all treasury bench members to react immediately.

During a freewheeling discussion, the minister clarified that the government had no objections to holding the Formula E Race in Hyderabad but raised concerns over how payments were made. When asked whether the event would continue in future, he questioned how they could proceed if due procedure was not followed.

He confirmed that Hyderabad will host the Miss World contest in May, with participants from around 140 countries expected to attend.

