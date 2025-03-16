Kavach research institute at Telangana's Secunderabad soon: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways will soon set up ‘Kavach’ Research Institute, a Centre for Excellence, at Secunderabad. This was revealed by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who said that the indigenously developed anti-collision technology will be installed across the nation’s network. Kavach, developed by the Indian Railway, is aimed to prevent accidents due to human error resulting in signal failure and speeding.

Kishan, who visited the Begumpet Railway Station along with SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager Bhartesh Kumar Jain and other senior officials, reviewed the first phase of redevelopment works as part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The redevelopment works include a new station building with improved facade, platform surface improvements, 12 metre wide Foot Over Bridge, escalators, lifts, booking counters, signages, waiting hall etc. Kishan informed that 90% of the Begumpet station redevelopment works have been completed and the station will soon be dedicated to the nation.

The redeveloped station will be entirely run by an all-women staff.

The Union minister informed that Telangana has been allocated `5,337 crore for railways for financial year 2025-26.