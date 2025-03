HYDERABAD: Making it clear that he is not someone who would tolerate his family, particularly the women of his household, being abused in filthy language on social media in the garb of “journalism,” a visibly angry Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government would not hesitate to enact or amend legislation to control such filth.

He also cautioned BRS president and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to set his party leaders on the right path.

“My blood boils when I hear such abusive language directed at my family members. Why is KCR not disturbed when such language is used against my wife and daughter?” the chief minister said, criticising the BRS for condemning the arrest of those responsible for offensive social media content.

The chief minister’s remarks came during his marathon 2.5-hour reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the issue of political discourse on social media, he warned that his supporters could retaliate against abusive trolling. However, Revanth made it clear that he has urged them to refrain from taking action, as he was committed to upholding the law.

“If these trolls hide behind anonymity, we will expose them and thrash them,” he warned.

Directly addressing the BRS supremo, he said, “KCR, tell your children that this is not right.” He alleged that the BRS was attempting to mentally harass him for political gain.