Special school introduced for children of immigrant labourers in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: While a majority of the day for any student of the government primary school in Gattubhoothkur, Gangadhara mandal, is filled with the scenes, smells and sounds of a working brick kiln — bricks hitting each other, labourers heaving heavy loads and the burning furnace — they are determined to build a better life.

These 51 children, once destined to follow in their parents’ footsteps and become daily wage labourers, are now learning Maths, Science, History and the language of opportunity.

The special school, a brainchild of District Collector Pamela Satpathy, who is from Odisha, ensures that the children of brick kiln workers, most of whom are also from Odisha, are being taught their native tongue. Reading materials and textbooks have been specially sourced from the east Indian state. A number of local children have also been enrolled at the school.

The brick kiln owner provides a tractor every day to help the children reach school too. During a recent visit, the collector also taught English and Odia to the children. To teach Odia, one volunteer from Odisha, and another local volunteer have been appointed to teach them.