Telangana education department introduces AI tools in government primary schools

HYDERABAD/ SANGAREDDY/ ADILABAD: Students in government primary schools now have access to an AI-based tool aimed at improving their language and mathematical skills.

The School Education department on Saturday launched the AI-based Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme in 383 government primary schools across 27 districts for students of classes 3, 4, and 5. The initiative is intended to enhance learning abilities through adaptive and personalised digital assistance.

The programme was initially introduced as a pilot project on February 24 in six districts — Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Medchal and Medak — covering 41 schools. Following the success of the pilot project, it has now been extended to 27 districts.

The FLN-AI (AXL) programme is an initiative of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation. The online tool offers an adaptive and personalised web-based learning experience, allowing students to practise at their own pace to improve foundational literacy and numeracy skills.