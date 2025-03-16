Telangana education department introduces AI tools in government primary schools

HYDERABAD/ SANGAREDDY/ ADILABAD: Students in government primary schools now have access to an AI-based tool aimed at improving their language and mathematical skills.
The School Education department on Saturday launched the AI-based Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme in 383 government primary schools across 27 districts for students of classes 3, 4, and 5. The initiative is intended to enhance learning abilities through adaptive and personalised digital assistance.
The programme was initially introduced as a pilot project on February 24 in six districts — Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Medchal and Medak — covering 41 schools. Following the success of the pilot project, it has now been extended to 27 districts.
The FLN-AI (AXL) programme is an initiative of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation. The online tool offers an adaptive and personalised web-based learning experience, allowing students to practise at their own pace to improve foundational literacy and numeracy skills.
The tool includes two components — Assisted Language Learning (ALL) for Telugu and English, and Assisted Mathematics Learning (AML) for mathematics. Students will be required to log in with personalised credentials to access the platform. Learning modules are structured according to grade levels, and students will be assessed based on their respective learning abilities.
A senior official told TNIE, “The pilot project was initiated in six districts, and today, it has been launched in the remaining districts, including 23 primary schools in Hyderabad. The focus is on students struggling with learning by providing personalised learning experiences. The programme will include four sessions per week for this academic year.”
Before the launch, Education Secretary Yogita Rana conducted training sessions with officials from all districts.
In Sangareddy, district collector Valluru Kranthi inaugurated the programme at government high school, Muttangi. She stated that AI-based teaching would facilitate better learning and confirmed that 33 schools in the district would be equipped with internet access and headsets. She also instructed officials to involve parents in the process.
In Adilabad, district collector Rajarshi Shah launched the programme at Tatiguda government primary school, stating that it would help strengthen students’ learning capabilities in Classes 3, 4, and 5.