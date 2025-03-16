Telangana Governor champions dharma as blueprint for global peace, harmony

HYDERABAD: Stating that India was an inspiration to the world in preserving spirituality and dharma, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said these values are integral to achieving peace and harmony. He was speaking on the sidelines of a national conference of legal experts held under the banner of Brahma Kumaris in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The governor also said that India should not only focus on economic development but also uphold its rich spiritual and ethical heritage. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he reiterated the necessity for the nation to progress as a dharma state. He further explained that the phrase ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitha’, meaning “if we protect Dharma, it will protect us” is highly relevant to the legal profession.

He noted that spirituality is not just about worship and rituals but also about adhering to righteous values, ethical living and compassion. He warned against the excessive pursuit of instant gratification, stating that it could lead to physical and mental distress.

Citing Swami Vivekananda, he urged people to embrace spirituality with enthusiasm and lauded the role of the Brahma Kumaris in fostering spiritual growth.