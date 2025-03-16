Telangana Governor champions dharma as blueprint for global peace, harmony

HYDERABAD: Stating that India was an inspiration to the world in preserving spirituality and dharma, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said these values are integral to achieving peace and harmony. He was speaking on the sidelines of a national conference of legal experts held under the banner of Brahma Kumaris in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The governor also said that India should not only focus on economic development but also uphold its rich spiritual and ethical heritage. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he reiterated the necessity for the nation to progress as a dharma state. He further explained that the phrase ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitha’, meaning “if we protect Dharma, it will protect us” is highly relevant to the legal profession.
He noted that spirituality is not just about worship and rituals but also about adhering to righteous values, ethical living and compassion. He warned against the excessive pursuit of instant gratification, stating that it could lead to physical and mental distress.
Citing Swami Vivekananda, he urged people to embrace spirituality with enthusiasm and lauded the role of the Brahma Kumaris in fostering spiritual growth.
In his address, Supreme Court Justice SV Bhatti urged legal professionals to develop self-awareness and adopt a balanced perspective. He noted that effective arguments stem from a deep understanding of both the case and the client.
Encouraging resilience, he stated that wins and losses should be accepted with equanimity to maintain professional integrity and personal well-being. He emphasised the importance of reviewing one’s approach to work and fostering a positive mindset, as negative thoughts can hinder decision-making.
He further remarked that lawyers and judges should cultivate an attitude of continuous learning and remain open to suggestions from others. He underscored the necessity of maintaining mental clarity, urging legal professionals to adopt a forward-thinking approach by focusing on progress rather than dwelling on setbacks.
Several senior Telangana High Court judges and senior lawyers also attended the programme.