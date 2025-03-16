Unlike BRS, Congress didn’t delay farm loan waiver: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka issued a strong rebuttal to claims made by BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy regarding loan waivers for farmers. Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday during the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Vikramarka asserted that, unlike the BRS, the Congress government did not delay waiving farmers’ loans and completed the process within three months.

Presenting a detailed comparison, Vikramarka highlighted the difference in loan waivers under the Congress and the previous BRS governments in the constituencies represented by top BRS leaders.

He stated that while the BRS government waived Rs 104.3 crore in Gajwel in 10 years, the current government has already waived Rs 237.33 crore in the constituency represented by BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.