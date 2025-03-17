Telangana

IMD issues orange alert for four districts in Telangana on March 17, 18

The IMD stated that dry weather would prevail for the next four days, after which the state may experience light rain or thundershowers. File Photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtial districts for the next two days, as mercury levels continue to rise.

According to TGDPS reports, the state’s maximum temperature was recorded at 42.4°C in Kumurambheem, while Hyderabad’s highest temperature was recorded at 39.5°C in Kapra.

The IMD stated that dry weather would prevail for the next four days, after which the state may experience light rain or thundershowers.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 39°C and 23°C, respectively.

Telangana
IMD
weather forecast
orange alert

