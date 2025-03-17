Land development project near UoH to make word-class IT infra, says Telangana government

HYDERABAD: In response to protests against the auctioning of 400 acres of forest land near the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the state government has clarified that the development of the land will not disturb nearby lakes or rock formations.

According to an official press release, the then Andhra Pradesh government had allotted 400 acres of land to IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd on January 13, 2004, in Survey No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli for the development of sports facilities. As the project did not take off, the government revoked the allotment on November 21, 2006.

Following this, IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd filed a petition before the High Court, leading to a prolonged legal battle. On March 24, 2024, the High Court ruled in favour of the government. The company later appealed to the Supreme Court of India, which dismissed the appeal in May 2024.