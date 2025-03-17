Land development project near UoH to make word-class IT infra, says Telangana government

HYDERABAD: In response to protests against the auctioning of 400 acres of forest land near the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the state government has clarified that the development of the land will not disturb nearby lakes or rock formations.
According to an official press release, the then Andhra Pradesh government had allotted 400 acres of land to IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd on January 13, 2004, in Survey No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli for the development of sports facilities. As the project did not take off, the government revoked the allotment on November 21, 2006.
Following this, IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd filed a petition before the High Court, leading to a prolonged legal battle. On March 24, 2024, the High Court ruled in favour of the government. The company later appealed to the Supreme Court of India, which dismissed the appeal in May 2024.
At the request of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the Deputy Collector and Tahsildar of Serilingampally mandal confirmed that the land in Survey No. 25 is recorded in revenue records as “Kancha Asthabal Poramboke Sarkari,” meaning government land. The 400-acre plot was found to be free from encroachments and under government possession for further development.
On June 19, 2024, TGIIC filed alienation proposals for this land to establish an IT and mixed-use project. The Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department subsequently approved the alienation, and the Revenue Authorities handed over the land to TGIIC on July 1, 2024, following a panchanama.
As per the government’s press release, TGIIC’s Zonal Manager (Cyberabad) requested the UoH Registrar on July 4, 2024, to assign officials to conduct a boundary survey. TGIIC officials met with the Registrar and his team on July 11, 2024, to explain the proposed project in detail. The Zonal Manager also followed up via email on July 18, 2024.
With the Registrar’s consent, a survey was conducted on July 19, 2024, in the presence of UoH officials, including the Deputy Registrar, University Engineer, and Executive Engineer, along with Revenue Authorities such as the Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor. The boundaries were subsequently fixed.
The government stated that contrary to certain media claims, Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake are not part of the 400-acre land parcel designated for development by TGIIC.
The official press release added that TGIIC has prepared a layout that preserves rock formations, including Mushroom Rock, as green spaces within the project. A detailed Environment Management Plan (EMP) is also being prepared to ensure sustainable development.
“TGIIC has neither encroached upon University of Hyderabad land nor disturbed the existing water bodies or rock formations,” the release stated.
TGIIC has since issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on February 28, 2025, for the selection of a transaction advisory firm to optimise the master plan for the integrated development of the 400-acre government land and assist in the auction process.
The project aligns with the government’s priority to develop world-class IT infrastructure, improve connectivity, and create sustainable urban spaces.