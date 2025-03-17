SC sub-categorisation Bill to be introduced in Telangana Assembly on March 17

NALGONDA: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that three key Bills would be introduced during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

The first Bill seeks to enhance BC reservations in education and employment to 42 per cent, the second proposes extending the same quota for BCs in local bodies and the third Bill focuses on SC sub-categorisation, ensuring sub-quotas for 59 sub-castes within the existing 15 per cent SC reservations. He said that the government would discuss the SC sub-categorisation Bill on March 17 and deliberate on BC reservations and the caste survey findings on March 18.

Addressing the “Chalo Thungathurthy” public meeting at Tirumalagiri in Suryapet district, Uttam said: “The Congress government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and all our ministers, is implementing SC categorisation without deviating from the judicial commission’s report.”

He said that the government had made representations for increasing SC reservations and asserted that this demand would be addressed in accordance with the findings of the 2026 census. Uttam credited Rahul Gandhi for ensuring the implementation of SC categorisation and the caste survey, reaffirming that the party remains committed to uplifting the marginalised.

Model constituency

As a native of Thungathurthy, Uttam assured the public that the region would be developed into a model constituency. He announced that the government would take up pending irrigation projects in Suryapet district, including the modernisation and completion of canals.

The minister assured the people that Thungathurthy would receive water from SRSP Stage-2 and the Devadula project, irrigating thousands of acres of agricultural land. Additionally, he promised to initiate measures to bring Godavari and Musi waters to Thungathurthy.

District in-charge minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao, ex-minister R Damodar Reddy, Suryapet DCC chief C Venkanna Yadav, Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel, MLAs Vemula Veeresham and Lakshmikanth, MLC Shankar Naik, and MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Raghuveera Reddy also spoke.