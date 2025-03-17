Telangana CM Revanth is father of false narratives: BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy transformed the Telangana Legislative Assembly into a platform for spreading false information. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Harish Rao found fault with the CM for using “offensive language.”

Stating that the language used by Revanth Reddy in the Assembly recently was like a “script of a vulgar film,” Harish Rao maintained that the former had introduced a culture of foul language in Telangana politics.

Describing BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as the “father of Telangana,” Harish Rao termed Revanth Reddy as the “father of body shaming” and “father of false narratives.”

The legislator from Siddipet said that BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy was suspended from the Assembly though he has not used any unparliamentary words but Revanth Reddy continues to use offensive terms without facing similar action.

He also strongly condemned Revanth Reddy for using words like “mortuary.”

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy’s recent speeches seemed designed to curry favour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implying hidden cooperation between the CM and BJP.

Harish Rao pointed out that BJP MLAs themselves commended Revanth Reddy for supporting BJP-led initiatives, contradicting Congress’ national stance.

He disapproved of the “toxic” style of politics, involving personal and family insults, and appealed for greater respect and constructive dialogue in Telangana’s political sphere.