Telangana CM Revanth’s Ghanpur visit sparks bypoll speculation

HYDERABAD: Is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expecting byelections in the constituencies where leaders from the opposition parties defected to the ruling Congress?

If sources are to be believed, certain sections of leaders, both in the BRS and within the Congress, believe that the CM sees the possibility of bypolls being held in the near future.

To support their argument, these leaders are citing the latest developments, including Revanth Reddy’s tour of Station Ghanpur to inaugurate development works worth hundreds of crores, his appeal to the constituency people to stand with MLA Kadiyam Srihari to ensure development of the constituency and to understand the intentions of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who, according to him, left the state in financial crisis after a 10-year misgovernance.

It may be mentioned here that Kadiyam Srihari deserted the BRS after the 2023 Assembly polls and joined the Congress in March 2024.

There is also the issue of disqualification petition, which is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. The apex court, which issued notices to the Assembly Speaker, Election Commission and other respondents, directed the Speaker to specify how much time is required to take a decision on the disqualification petition.

The Congress leaders, according to sources, believe that the CM is indirectly indicating that he wants to face byelections and wants to prove his strength based on the Congress’ good governance in the last 15 months.