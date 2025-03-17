Telangana CM to launch Rajiv Yuva Vikasam soon, online application process begins on Monday

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to launch Rajiv Yuva Vikasam — one of the poll promises made by the Congress under its six guarantees that aims to provide financial assistance to SC, ST, BC and minority youth to take up self-employment — in the coming days.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and chairpersons of SC, ST, minorities corporations, held a review meeting at Praja Bhavan to discuss modalities for implementation of the scheme.

The state government will open the online application portal on Monday for eligible beneficiaries to submit their applications.

The site — www.tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in — will be active till April 5.

It is pertinent to note that a similar initiative to provide financial assistance to SC and ST youth was started in 2013 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh by the then Congress government.

The scheme was scrapped during the BRS regime.