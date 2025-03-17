Telangana Congress government insulting Potti Sriramulu, his legacy: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

SIRCILLA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday condemned the decision to remove Potti Sriramulu’s name from Telugu University. Addressing the Atmeeya Sammelanam meeting, after Reddaboina Gopi took charge as the BJP district president, he said that the government was trying to insult Potti Sriramulu and his legacy.

“Potti Sriramulu was a freedom fighter. He went to jail during the country’s fight against the British. He was not only a freedom fighter but a martyr who sacrificed his life, demanding formation of Andhra Pradesh. Now, the Congress state government is insulting him with its decision to remove his name from the Telugu University,” he said.

“Do you have guts to remove the names of NTR, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and other AP leaders from institutions and government bodies?” he asked the Congress government, describing it as an anti-Arya Vaisya and anti-Dalit party.