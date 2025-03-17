Three Class 10 students sexually harass minor in Telangana, detained

HYDERABAD: A minor girl was allegedly sexually abused by three male classmates at a government school in Gachibowli. The girl and the three accused are Class X students.

While one of the accused has been booked under charges of sexual assault, the other two face charges of sexual harassment. All three were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the victim confided in her friends about the harassment, and the friends in turn alerted the parents of the victim. The parents then questioned the girl who revealed the sordid details, following which a complaint was lodged.

According to the complaint, one of the accused had blackmailed the girl using morphed photos. Later, another classmate recorded a video of her being sexually assaulted and used it to harass her. When the girl damaged the phone containing the video, the boy, along with the third accused, demanded she replace it.

Unable to endure the harassment, the victim confided in her friends.

Gachibowli Inspector Mohd Habubullah Khan told TNIE that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against the three juveniles. Further investigations are underway.