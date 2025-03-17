Two held for throwing chemical at temple staffer in Telangana's Saidabad

HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday arrested two priests over their alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a temple staffer in Saidabad. The accused — Raikod Hariputhra (31) and Aripirala Raja Shekhar Sharma (41), who are priests at the Bhulakshmi temple — threw a chemical substance at the victim, Chintala Narsimha Rao alias Gopi, on Friday.

According to police officers, the accused admitted during interrogation that due to personal disputes, they planned to harm Gopi using a chemical substance. Sharma said the temple staffer was not depositing the token amounts and behaving rudely with him, the police said, adding that there were other unresolved issues between them.