Don’t convert Telangana Assembly into Gandhi Bhavan: AIMIM leader Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Amidst high drama, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi walked out of the Assembly on Monday, alleging that the House was being converted into Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling Congress.

Raising objections over the way the Assembly was being run, Owaisi said: “Please don’t run the House like Gandhi Bhavan.” Suggesting that Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar run the House like the Assembly, he accused the Congress of treating the Telangana Assembly like their party office instead of maintaining its decorum.

The AIMIM accused the Congress of running the House in an undemocratic way by not answering the questions raised by its floor leader, changing the questions and abruptly ending the question hour.