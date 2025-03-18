Don’t convert Telangana Assembly into Gandhi Bhavan: AIMIM leader Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Amidst high drama, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi walked out of the Assembly on Monday, alleging that the House was being converted into Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling Congress.
Raising objections over the way the Assembly was being run, Owaisi said: “Please don’t run the House like Gandhi Bhavan.” Suggesting that Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar run the House like the Assembly, he accused the Congress of treating the Telangana Assembly like their party office instead of maintaining its decorum.
The AIMIM accused the Congress of running the House in an undemocratic way by not answering the questions raised by its floor leader, changing the questions and abruptly ending the question hour.
Owaisi sought to know why his question was not taken up. “It’s just 11.30 am now. Why my question is not being answered,” he wondered.
The AIMIM legislator sought details of government orders (GOs) issued since the Congress government assumed office and how many of those have been placed in public domain. He said that the government should act responsibly to ensure healthy public discussions in the Assembly.
The Speaker informed the House that the question hour was meant to last for just one hour, and as time was given to newly-elected MLAs, 30 minutes more has been consumed by 11.30 am. He assured Owaisi that he can ask his question on March 18.
However, Owaisi staged walkout in protest for not allowing to raise his question.