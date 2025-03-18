Don’t politicise scholarship issue: Seethakka to BRS in Telangana Assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS member Gangula Kamalakar engaged in war of words with Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka over the inordinate delay in implementation of the overseas scholarship scheme for students of weaker sections, in the state Assembly on Monday.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, the BRS legislator said that the important scheme launched by the previous BRS government led the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide Rs 20 lakh for poor students to pursue higher education overseas has benefitted a large number of students but it is not being implemented by the present Congress government.

Presenting the scheme details available on the state government’s website, Gangula stated that no student from BC, ST or minority communities have received the benefits under this scheme and added that only a few SC individuals have received benefits so far.