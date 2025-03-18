Downsizing Budget indication of Telangana's fall: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday describing the Congress government’s decision to downsize the state Budget as “very bad.”

During an informal chat with reporters in the lobbies of the Assembly, Rama Rao said that the downsizing of the state Budget by Rs 70,000 crore is very bad, especially when the government was raising the slogan of Telangana Raising. “Downsizing the Budget indicates Telangana is, in fact, falling,” Rama Rao quipped.

He wondered how the revenues have dropped when the government claims that it had attracted huge investments to the state. The BRS leader, meanwhile, announced that he would tour all districts after the conclusion of the ongoing session of the Legislature.

Stating that the BRS was gearing up for its sliver jubilee celebrations, Rama Rao said that he will meet party workers in Suryapet on March 20 and Karimnagar on March 23.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao met YouTube journalists Revathi and Tanvi Yadav, who were arrested for trolling CM A Revanth Reddy, at Chanchalguda jail and condemned their arrest. The two journalists were released on bail in the evening.