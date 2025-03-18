More EV charging stations soon across Telangana: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the state government will provide the required permissions to those who come forward to set up electrical charging stations for long-distance travellers.

Speaking at the state legislative council on Monday, Vikramarka pointed out that people were migrating from Delhi every three months in a year because of severe environmental pollution there. He said that to prevent a similar situation in Hyderabad, the state government introduced electrical, battery-based and shifting diesel buses in the capital.

Vikramarka also revealed that the government was considering sending all pollution-causing vehicles away from the city to outside the ORR.

“The state government is looking forward to generating 20,000 MW of green power by 2030 and 40,000 MW by 2040. At present, the government is generating 8,938 MW of green power,” the deputy chief minister added.

The minister also stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Women Self-Help Groups and the GENCO for generating 1,000 MW of solar power. He said that the vehicle registration tax for electrical vehicles was waived to encourage people to use electrical vehicles.

Vikramarka said that if MLAs and MLCs were interested, a special meeting on green power policy would be organised soon.