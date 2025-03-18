Protest against ban on agitations at Hyderabad's Osmania University, 30 students detained

HYDERABAD: Over 30 students were detained on the campus during the bandh against the circular issued by the Osmania University administration, banning protests and student agitation inside the campus, by police on Monday.

Student activist groups and action committees, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other Joint Action Committees, rallied and protested at the Arts College on the campus, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the circular.

At least 14 ABVP activists were detained by the police as they protested and raised slogans. G Jeevan, ABVP leader, told TNIE, “We were detained by the police in the morning while we were protesting. Other student committee members were also detained during the day.”

He added, “We demand that the administration immediately cancel the circular, which goes against the very spirit of the university, which has been a battleground during the Telangana agitation movement.”

Jeevan stated that a massive protest was planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, with thousands of students expected to join, demanding the revocation of the circular.

The university issuing the circular on March 13 came after the students protested over the issue of hostel and mess fees earlier this month.