Telangana Assembly passes landmark bills to hike BC reservations to 42%

HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly unanimously passed two Bills — the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, and the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Bill, 2025 — to enhance reservations for backward classes (BCs) to 42%.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for amending the Constitution if necessary to implement the enhanced reservations. He also announced that he would lead an all-party delegation — comprising leaders from the Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI — to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the cause. In an open letter, Revanth sought an appointment to meet the prime minister and solicit support from the Union government in providing 42% reservations to BCs in education, employment and local body elections.

Urging Opposition leaders to support the bid, he said, “As the leader of the House, I will lead the movement to secure 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment, and politics. I give my word to the BC community that I will work with all parties to achieve this. I request Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to join us in taking this demand to the prime minister.”

He directed the chief secretary to send copies of the passed Bills to BJP leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, to expedite the meeting. He stressed that Parliament should take up the proposed legislation in the ongoing session.

The chief minister also said he would arrange a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament.