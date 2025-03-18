Telangana Assembly passes landmark bills to hike BC reservations to 42%

HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly unanimously passed two Bills — the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, and the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Bill, 2025 — to enhance reservations for backward classes (BCs) to 42%.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for amending the Constitution if necessary to implement the enhanced reservations. He also announced that he would lead an all-party delegation — comprising leaders from the Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI — to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the cause. In an open letter, Revanth sought an appointment to meet the prime minister and solicit support from the Union government in providing 42% reservations to BCs in education, employment and local body elections.
Urging Opposition leaders to support the bid, he said, “As the leader of the House, I will lead the movement to secure 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment, and politics. I give my word to the BC community that I will work with all parties to achieve this. I request Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to join us in taking this demand to the prime minister.”
He directed the chief secretary to send copies of the passed Bills to BJP leaders, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, to expedite the meeting. He stressed that Parliament should take up the proposed legislation in the ongoing session.
The chief minister also said he would arrange a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Parliament.
Revanth expects courts to uphold 42% BC reservations
Revanth highlighted that the Congress government had conducted a caste survey and introduced the Bills in line with promises made by Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Kamareddy BC Declaration. He expressed confidence that the courts would uphold the proposed 42% reservation, as it was based on a scientific and transparent caste survey.
Detailing the survey findings, Revanth said the caste survey conducted by the state government was “100% accurate”. He noted that 73,205 people participated in the second phase of the survey, bringing the total to 3,55,50,759 respondents, of whom 56.36% were BCs. He thanked opposition parties for setting aside political differences and unanimously passing the Bills.
SC categorisation discussion
The government also introduced the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, in the Assembly on Monday. The House will hold a discussion on the Bill on Tuesday. The Bill proposes to sub-categorise SCs by classifying 59 communities into three groups: Group-I, II and III. The chief minister said the Bill would be passed in the Assembly on Tuesday.
Opposition extends support
The Opposition BRS extended full support to the BC reservation Bills. The party also promised to back the legislation in Parliament and join the all-party delegation to New Delhi.
Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, however, cautioned the government that even if the Centre includes the Bills in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, they would still be subject to judicial review under the Supreme Court’s IR Coelho vs State of Tamil Nadu ruling. The BRS leader also urged the state government to extend 42% of reservations to BCs in government contracts.
Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded the introduction of a BC sub-plan with a budget of `20,000 crore.
He also called on Rahul Gandhi to pressure the BJP-led Union government to ensure legal protection for the Bills in Parliament.
“The BC community will be truly happy only when they receive the full benefits of 42% reservations in education, employment and local governance,” the senior BRS leader said.
The BJP also extended full support to the Bills but warned the state government to ensure legal safeguards. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar pointed out that the Telangana High Court had struck down the 4% reservation for Muslims, and the matter was still pending before the Supreme Court.
What now?
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to lead an all-party delegation to meet PM Modi to push for a constitutional amendment if required
Seeks appointment through open letter
Urges BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to support the demand
Plans to meet Rahul Gandhi to raise issue in Parliament
Timeline
Feb 2024: Council of Ministers (CoM) decides to undertake Socio-Economic Education Employment Political and Caste survey. A resolution passed in Telangana Legislature later in the month.
October: SEEPC survey undertaken.
November: Government sets up a commission — comprising retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao — to analyse backwardness of the BC community in local bodies and make recommendations.
Feb 2025: Survey report presented to CoM. Matter discussed in both houses of Legislature.
March: One-man commission recommends 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment, and political representation, particularly in local bodies.
March 6: CoM approves the recommendations. A draft Bill is prepared.
March 17: BC reservation Bills passed.