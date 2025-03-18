Telangana CM launches Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, slams BRS for ‘fiscal irresponsibility’

HYDERABAD: Blaming the BRS for the state government’s economic situation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the financial assessment had gone awry, capital revenue had declined and debts had increased. However, he asserted that the Congress government remained unfazed and was committed to keeping people informed about the actual financial situation. He made these remarks while launching the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme — part of the Congress’s six guarantees — at the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“The assessment differed from the revenue collected and the state’s debt. Why should the government lie when people are already experiencing financial constraints?” the chief minister asked, accusing the previous BRS government of mismanaging the state’s finances by failing to collect taxes and not curbing extravagance.

His statements assume significance as the state government is set to present the Annual Financial Statement for 2025–26 on March 19. He also said he had doubled the state’s daily income from `1.5 crore to `3 crore through sand trade.