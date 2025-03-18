Telangana HC seeks counter affidavit over land encroachment from government

The Telangana High Court has directed the government to file its counter affidavit within one week in response to a PIL regarding the encroachment of six acres and 28 guntas of government land, estimated to be worth `50 crore, in Munuganooru village of Abdullapurmet revenue mandal, Thurka Yamjal municipality in Rangareddy district.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara issued notices to multiple government officials, including the chief secretary, principal secretary to the government (Revenue Department), district collector of RR district, RDO of Ibrahimpatnam, tahsildar of Abdullapurmet mandal, superintendent engineer (Electrical) of RR district, and the commissioner of Turkayyamjal municipality.

The officials have been instructed to file their responses within four weeks, providing reasons for their inaction in safeguarding the valuable government land.