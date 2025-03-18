Telangana HC slaps one crore fine on petitioner for suppressing facts in land dispute case

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on a petitioner who attempted to mislead the court by suppressing facts in land dispute case.

The court has directed the amount to be deposited with the High Court Legal Services Authority.

The case pertained to a petition filed by Venkata Rami Reddy, seeking a directive to respondents including the Engineer-in-Chief (Roads and Buildings), the District Collector of Hyderabad, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Hyderabad, and the Tahsildar of Bandlaguda Mandal, Hyderabad.

The petitioner sought protection from interference with his possession and enjoyment of land measuring 9 acres and 11 guntas in Survey Nos. 310/1 and 310/2 of Kandikal Village, Bandlaguda Mandal, Hyderabad District.

During the hearing, the Government Pleader for Revenue, Roads, and Buildings, based on written instructions from the Tahsildar of Bandlaguda Tehsil, informed the court that a title dispute over the said property was pending between R. Venkatesham (deceased), represented by his legal heir R. Prakash and five others, and the government.