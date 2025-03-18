Telangana students hone skills in model market

KARIMNAGAR: In a unique initiative, students from various government schools in Karimnagar participated in a model vegetable market organised by the education department in coordination with Janya Foundation. District Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the market at Kashmirgadda Rythu Bazaar on Monday.

The vegetables were grown in kitchen gardens at government schools. The initiative aims to teach students about business skills, marketing trends, and the benefits of organic produce.

The collector stressed the importance of students understanding farmers’ hardships and encouraged parents to buy organic vegetables. She visited the stalls, interacted with students who were selling vegetables and appreciated them for using cloth bags instead of plastic.

During the visit, Pamela quizzed the students about discounts, sales, and cash management to help them develop practical business skills.

She stated that by combining business skills with their education, students could better prepare for future challenges. The collector also promised to introduce more innovative programmes to support student development in the coming days.

Around 60 students from 12 government schools participated in the programme.