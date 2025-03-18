University renamed to honour unsung hero Suravaram Pratapa Reddy: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, renaming the varsity after Suravaram Pratapa Reddy, a prominent freedom fighter from the Telangana region during the Nizam’s rule in the princely state of Hyderabad.

The amendment dropped the name of Potti Sreeramulu, a well-known freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the creation of Andhra Pradesh state on linguistic lines in the early 1950s.

Defending the decision to change the varsity’s name, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed the House that the decision was made as part of efforts initiated by the government after the state’s formation to honour the unsung heroes of Telangana’s history, and certainly not to disregard anyone.

He pointed out that the universities such as Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, and Dr YSR Horticultural University were renamed after Telangana leaders after the formation of separate state, and the latest amendment falls under the same category.