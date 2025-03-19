Harish slams Surekha for ignoring KCR’s contribution to developing Telangana's Yadadri temple

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao welcomed the introduction of the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill 2025, in the Legislative Assembly and appreciated the efforts of the minister and officials involved.

Harish Rao noted AIMIM legislator Kausar Mohiuddin’s acknowledgment of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s significant contribution in developing the Yadadri temple, built with Rs 2,000 crore funds.

He expressed disappointment over Endowments Minister Konda Surekha not mentioning KCR’s role in the renovation of the temple out of “genuine devotion and not for political gain”. He emphasised KCR’s visionary approach to developing infrastructure at Yadadri, including roads and parking facilities, ensured meticulous planning for over 1,000-year sustainability.

He proposed establishing a government medical college near Yadadri to serve the healthcare needs of devotees, complementing the AIIMS medical college at Bibinagar.

Harish Rao, however, proposed amendments to the Bill. He demanded mandatory representation of an MLA and an MLC on the Yadadri Temple Board and due representation to STs and SCs. He wanted the government to rename “temple board” as “temple trustees council.”

Earlier, during an informal chat with reporters, Harish Rao alleged that Question Hour was being cancelled every day as the government was unable to give replies to several questions, including those on Rythu Bharosa.